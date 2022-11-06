Outlaws of Stampede Pass

Not Available

Tom Evans (Jon Dawson), nephew of U.S. Marshal Sandy Hopkins (Raymond Hatton), has just trailed his cattle to Yucca City, where he intends to sell to Ben Crowley (Harry Woods), owner of practically everything in town.Tom loses his money in a crooked game ran by Crowley. "Nevada Jack" McKenzie (Johnny Mack Brown), a U.S. Marshal working undercover, watches the game and secures one of the "fixed" decks of cards. Later, Tom discovers Crowley's men rustling his cattle and is shot. Nevada finds him severely wounded and hides him with Jeff Lewis (Sam Flint) and his daughter Mary (Ellen Hall). Sandy, posing as a dentist, arrives in town after a wire from Nevada. The latter confronts Crowley with the crooked deck and also with the fact that Tom is still alive, and demands a partnership from Crowley. When Crowley learns that Lewis is hiding Tom, he decides to have both Tom and Nevada killed.