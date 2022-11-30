Outliving Dracula: Le Fanu's Carmilla

Not Available

Outliving Dracula explores the radical influence of the classic (and first) lesbian vampire story, JS Le Fanu's Carmilla, on generations of filmmakers - from Carl Dreyer's extraordinary Vampyr to Roger Vadim's Blood and Roses, from the Gothic kitsch of Hammer through to films produced for an art gallery context. Featuring interviews with leading film scholars and visual artists influenced by Le Fanu, Outliving Dracula seeks to redefine Le Fanu's critical importance as an Irish writer whose ghostly traces remain profound and enigmatic. This documentary suggests that Carmilla may perhaps be more radical and transgressive today as a creative wellspring than its successor Dracula.