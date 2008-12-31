Outrage: Born in Terror

Christine takes her best friend with another couple for a final vacation when she goes to close up and sell her family's hunting lodge in the remote woods of Northern Georgia...but it's also the scene of her worst childhood trauma. Things get worse when it turns out the lodge is in use by an ex-military sniper, Farragut and his three accomplice, the Loomis brothers, as a hideout who just escaped from a military prison.
|Natasha Lyonne
|Molly
|Ace Cruz
|Trey
|Katie Fountain
|Christine
|Michael Berryman
|Obeah
|Jordan Brower
|Duke
|Vinnie Varon
|Boyfriend
