2008

Outrage: Born in Terror

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

Spirit Films

Christine takes her best friend with another couple for a final vacation when she goes to close up and sell her family's hunting lodge in the remote woods of Northern Georgia...but it's also the scene of her worst childhood trauma. Things get worse when it turns out the lodge is in use by an ex-military sniper, Farragut and his three accomplice, the Loomis brothers, as a hideout who just escaped from a military prison.

Cast

Natasha LyonneMolly
Ace CruzTrey
Katie FountainChristine
Michael BerrymanObeah
Jordan BrowerDuke
Vinnie VaronBoyfriend

