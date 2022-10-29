Outrageous!

Not Available

Gay hair stylist Robin Turner (Craig Russell) does a lot of work for drag queens, all the while dreaming that he'll someday find the courage to perform in drag himself. When his schizophrenic friend, Liza (Hollis McLaren), turns up looking for a place to stay, he little suspects that she'll be the one to finally motivate him. But over time the two form an increasingly tight bond, Robin helping Liza through an unplanned pregnancy and Liza pushing Robin to develop a successful nightclub act.