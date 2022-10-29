Not Available

Outrageous Class

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Lazy, uneducated students mostly coming from money, share a very close band. They live together in the dormitory of this private highschool, where they daily plan their latest pranks on teachers or the other classes. When a new and obviously strict headmaster arrives, the students naturally try to overthrow him. A comic war of nitwits follows.

Cast

Kemal SunalInek Saban
Adile NaşitHafize Ana
Halit AkçatepeGüdük Necmi
Tarık AkanDamat Ferit
Munir OzkulKel Mahmut
Şener ŞenBadi Ekrem

