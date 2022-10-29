Outrageous Class

Lazy, uneducated students mostly coming from money, share a very close band. They live together in the dormitory of this private highschool, where they daily plan their latest pranks on teachers or the other classes. When a new and obviously strict headmaster arrives, the students naturally try to overthrow him. A comic war of nitwits follows.
|Kemal Sunal
|Inek Saban
|Adile Naşit
|Hafize Ana
|Halit Akçatepe
|Güdük Necmi
|Tarık Akan
|Damat Ferit
|Munir Ozkul
|Kel Mahmut
|Şener Şen
|Badi Ekrem
