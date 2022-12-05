Outro Fogo

Not Available

A sensory record of the relationships of affinity and enmity with fire in the conservation of the Cerrado biome. In the company of local residents hired to act as brigadiers and, more recently, as management agents, the short film explores the affections established with fire in the midst of combat pyrophobias and management pyrophilias. In addition to documenting fire fighting and manipulation techniques, the cinematographic experiment points to a more than human visual anthropology, where environmental forces such as heat, vegetation and wind make up an alterity whose condition remains ambiguous.