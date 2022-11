Not Available

A documentary about Joao Guimaraes Rosa's stay in Nazi Germany. The film captures the experience of the Brazilian vice-consul in Hamburg between 1938 and 1942, at the height of the Nazi regime and during the first years of the World War II. Using his writings from that time, as well as archive pictures, documents, survivors testimonies, and an unpublished interview with him, the film reveals new biographical aspects of one of the greatest writers in Brazilian history.