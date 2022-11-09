Outside In: The Story of Art in the Streets

Not Available

OUTSIDE IN is a celebratory and historical look at street art through the lens of the Museum of Contemporary Art's groundbreaking exhibition Art in the Streets. The film features renowned artists Shepard Fairey, Lee Quiñones, Swoon, Futura, Mister Cartoon, Revok, Martha Cooper, Invader to name a few. Director Alex Stapleton (Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel) documents the artist's creative process, their pitfalls with the law, the poetic impermanence of their craft and the artists' evolution from the back seat of a cop car to the walls of a well-respected institution.