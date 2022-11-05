1938

Outside of Paradise

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    February 7th, 1938

    Studio

    Not Available

    Daniel Francis O'Toole, singing maestro in a New York restaurant, finds himself the unexpected heir to an estate in Ireland. He doesn't have money enough for the passage to Ireland, but the band members decide to incorporate him, advancing him the fare for equal shares in the estate. In Ireland, Danny finds that his is only a half-share, and the other half belongs to Mavourneen Kerrigan and she has the exclusive right to sell or keep the property...which, despite his pleas, she refuses to do. She also declares him an undesired guest, objects to his presence and insists that he prepare his own meals. He does so in a large main hall, but can only make hamburgers.

    Cast

    		Phil ReganDaniel 'Danny' Francis O'Toole
    		Penny SingletonColleen Kerrigan
    		Bert GordonMischa
    		Leonid KinskeyCafe Owner Ivan Petrovich
    		Ruth ColemanDorothy Stonewall
    		Mary ForbesMrs. Stonewall

    Images