Not Available

Outside the Box

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Arte

Frederick Schopner, a young management consultant, has been invited to participate in a special kind of team-building event. He and his colleagues will be chased across an outdoor obstacle course while being assessed on leadership qualities and their capacity for teamwork via video surveillance. Special highlight: the company has hired two over-the-hill actors to kidnap the consultants with unloaded weapons, keep them hostage, and to demand a high ransom from the company. A realistic role play with fun factor! But things don't go according to plan: the actors find the make-believe scenario so convincing that they decide to put the plan into action for real, using real weapons. Meanwhile, Human Resources manager Vanessa is observing what's happening via video surveillance and has to find a way to keep the hostage situation from escalating…

Cast

Volker BruchFrederick Schopner
Samuel FinziPeter Kraußmann
Frederick LauPaul
Vicky KriepsYvonne von Geseke
Lavinia WilsonVanessa Kramer
Hanns ZischlerBruno Bickstein

View Full Cast >

Images