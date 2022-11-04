Over a Drink

Not Available

An unemployed man picks up a flyer which happens to be a notice asking for investors to put up capital for raising a sunken ship. The sum is 10 yen each. To the man, who cannot even scrape together enough money to buy a 10-sen shochu (cheap distilled spirits), this notice seems to be completely beyond his realm. That evening, the man passes by a bar and is enticed inside where he drinks himself to sleep. When he comes to, he realizes that he is at the bottom of the sea. The man meets a samurai who is suspicious of him at first, but when he realizes that the man is Japanese, they cooperate to hunt for treasure. Almost immediately, they come upon the sunken ship of Mononai-go. What will become of them?