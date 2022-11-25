Over and Over Again

Not Available

I like going in and out of worlds. I want to believe in reincarnation. I want to believe that I’ll have another chance, that I’ll see people I loved in this life in other forms in the next. I downloaded a pdf about how to recall past lives. The book said you could remember past lives in dreams, in meditation or in hypnosis. The book said to imagine yourself in a tunnel, to imagine yourself covered in light, to imagine yourself with a spirit guide. If you do what the book says, the memories will just start coming.