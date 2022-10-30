Over and Over Again

Not Available

In a word can be said to be the low budget of at Korean Cinema Today-Panorama. Gaettongi and Changsoo are like friends, even though one works in a factory and one lives in and out of prison to make money. They could be twins, and lead almost identical lonely and contemptible lives with dead end romances rooted in the low life environment. But the two are as different as they are similar in many ways. Gaettongi suffers the trauma and aftershocks of growing up in an abusive home, watching his mother regularly beaten by his father. Eventually, she snapped, and after comforting her son killed her husband and then abandoned her son.