Soar above vast deserts, verdant pine forests, sparkling lakes and rivers, rolling grasslands, glistening snow-capped peaks, gleaming cities and striking land forms. Arizona is home to some of the worlds most interesting natural formations and is best known for its desert landscape, but Over Arizona also takes you on an aerial tour of its snowy mountain ranges and lush forests. Get a new perspective on the states beauty by taking to the skies in Over Arizona, featuring stunning aerial cinematography.