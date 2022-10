Not Available

Go to the Big Island and hover above erupting craters at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, watch flowing orange lava ooze across charred rock and steam billow from the Pu'u 'O'o Vent. Glide over Maui's Haleakala National Park and discover the diversity of Hawaiian landscapes. Island hop to Lanai for spectacular beaches. Visit Pearl Harbor from above and the memorial sites before exploring the rest of Oahu. Narrated by Tom Skerritt