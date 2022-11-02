Not Available

Over Land is an intimate and personal portrait of a family facing a crisis in agriculture. Between 1996 and 2006, despite warnings of an impending food shortage, prices for farm goods dropped to their lowest point in Canadian history, driving many farmers off the land. With a family history of farming spanning generations, the Sudermans now face a challenge that threatens to pull the family apart. As Steve Suderman films his family, the fight for economic survival becomes a poignant story of hope, determination, and the search for purpose.