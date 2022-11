Not Available

Ryoko was a promising athlete in high school, abandoned on land due to an injury, but was impressed by Sawako's drift and was fascinated by the world of driving to get the long-awaited MR2. However, friends fell into a hunt for a remodeled "Normal Wolf", and Ryoko was defeated and MR2 was on the verge of being scrapped. Challenge the re-election with MR2 revived by the hands of friends.