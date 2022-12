Not Available

The eleven-year boy lives in a usual family of a big city. As well as many modern young people he has got a loneliness problem. One day on his way there is an original man who reveals his vision life and shows the city from its roofs. It seems the secret ring of the city roofs lifts them to the sky and does them not such as all and the boy believes that he has found a true friend at last. But this man is unable to be friend; he's infantile and can't appreciate any relationships.