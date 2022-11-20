Over the Edge

Not Available

Jason (Danny Bedford) is in a crisis. He won’t go to work and stays holed up in his flat. But when his TV breaks, he is forced to call co-worker Richard (Sean Hart) to fix it. All is normal, except when Jason mentions that a friend of his may be dead in his bed. Instead of hightailing it out of the potential murder scene, Richard (who has the hots for Jason) instead not only checks the body (yes, dead) but also proposes a homemade autopsy. And when the scalpel cuts the flesh, these two young men are now in it together. But it is not just one body, a serial killer is roaming London’s streets, but the bodies seem to all end up in Jason’s flat.