Not Available

Over the Edge

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fridthjof Film

Just as David and Freja arrive at their newly bought country house close to the Cliffs of Møn the harmony is disturbed by an inexplicably suicide. When David realizes that their new craftsman Roar is linked to the person who fell of the cliff he starts being suspicious. David is also certain that Roar is hitting on Freja. She denies this and all Davids theories. David joins forces with the widow Veronica to solve the case and prove to Freja that he is right. But the closer he gets the truth the further away he gets from Freja. David has to risk everything to unveil circumstances that go far beyond his imagination...

Cast

Jonatan SpangDavid
Alexandre Willaume-JantzenRoar
Danica CurcicVeronika
Petrine AggerCarpenter #1
Anne Louise HassingClara
Søren Hauch-FausbøllPolice officer Jensby

