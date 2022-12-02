Over the Shading Edge

Not Available

ane Grierson, a newspaper reporter, is engaged to the Hon. Henry Wyeth, ostensibly an honorable, wealthy man. She stops in his office one day while he is temporarily out, and suffering from a severe headache, she sits in his chair behind a high roll-top desk with her head on her arms, awaiting his return. Two men come in and failing to see her discuss a gigantic swindling scheme, at which the profits are to be divided that afternoon. She flies back to the newspaper office and notifies the editor, who accompanies her back, with his assistant, and the three secrete themselves in an adjoining office. The man come in, and Jane is horrified to find that Wyeth is the ringleader of the band.