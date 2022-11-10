1987

Over the Top

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 12th, 1987

Studio

Cannon Group

Sylvester Stallone stars as hard-luck big-rig trucker Lincoln Hawk and takes us under the glaring Las Vegas lights for all the boisterous action of the World Armwrestling Championship. Relying on wits and willpower, Hawk tries to rebuild his life by capturing the first-place prize money - and the love of the son he abandoned years earlier into the keeping of his his rich, ruthless father-in-law.

Cast

Robert LoggiaJason Cutler
Susan BlakelyChristina Hawk
Rick ZumwaltBob Hurley
David MendenhallMichael Cutler/Michael Hawk
Chris McCartyTim Salanger
Terry FunkRuker

