Over the Top

1987

Sylvester Stallone stars as hard-luck big-rig trucker Lincoln Hawk and takes us under the glaring Las Vegas lights for all the boisterous action of the World Armwrestling Championship. Relying on wits and willpower, Hawk tries to rebuild his life by capturing the first-place prize money - and the love of the son he abandoned years earlier into the keeping of his his rich, ruthless father-in-law.