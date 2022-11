Not Available

When a singing, song-writing prizefighter (Dick Foran) is framed for murder and sent to the state pen, his girlfriend (June Travis) sets out to prove his innocence. Director Frank MacDonald's 1938 crime drama--with songs--also stars John Litel, Dick Purcell, Tommy Bupp, Ward Bond, Veda Ann Borg, George E. Stone, John Hamilton and Jonathan Hale.