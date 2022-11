Not Available

A retired truck driver is fishing. He catches a tiny fish and throws it back. 'Do you fancy green beans tonight?', his wife asks him from behind her crossword puzzle. When they leave, they see that a group of Poles are catching huge fish, and eating them. The wife is incensed, but her husband is curious about the cheeky group. 'Why do they catch such big fish and he does not?' He puts on his top boots and starts investigating.