At first glance, Chameleon and Kiwi are a strange pair: While the former calls attention to himself with his changing colors, the molting and frightened Kiwi avoid attention at all cost. But when a storm robs them of the roof over their heads, differences no longer matter: Together, they must reach the wooden boat by the shore. But it’s not easy! The ark is for couples only, and Chameleon with his darting tongue and the cross-eyed Kiwi are definitely not a couple.