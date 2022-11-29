Not Available

This absurd yet bittersweet tale follows Peter Pineywood and his family, who live in their cottage home in the forest. Scared of the outside world and the fairytale creatures that inhabit it, Peter stays indoors and swears never to leave his house. Dealing with recent events, Peter slowly descends into depression, while his mother, Margaret, and father, Mortimer, uncover hidden truths that bring the family together which leads them all to value the light in the darkness that encapsulates their lives.