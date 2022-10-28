Not Available

Overheard 2 is a 2011 Hong Kong crime thriller film produced by Derek Yee, written and directed by Alan Mak and Felix Chong and starring Lau Ching Wan, Louis Koo and Daniel Wu. It is a sequel to the 2009 film Overheard where Lau, Koo and Wu play different role with a different storyline but the key elements of the first film are kept.