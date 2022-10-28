Not Available

Overheard 2

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bona Entertainment

Overheard 2 is a 2011 Hong Kong crime thriller film produced by Derek Yee, written and directed by Alan Mak and Felix Chong and starring Lau Ching Wan, Louis Koo and Daniel Wu. It is a sequel to the 2009 film Overheard where Lau, Koo and Wu play different role with a different storyline but the key elements of the first film are kept.

Cast

Louis Koo as Jack Ho
Sean Lau as Manson Law
Michelle Ye Xuan as Ho Yuen Ching
Michelle YeHo Yuen Ching
Kenneth Tsang as Tony Wong
Crystal Huang Yi as Emily

Images