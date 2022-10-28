Overheard 3

Not Available

Law was a chauffeur for the rural tycoon Luk, and he was jailed for killing a major land owner in a car accident. It was rumored that Luk was behind the land owner’s death, which gave Luk a competitive edge in the native apartment development deal. When Law gets out of prison five years later, the world has changed. Luk’s corporation has grown more powerful, while Luk’s right-hand man Keung has his own agenda to pursue. But things take a surprising turn. With the help of Law’s prison mate and computer whiz Joe, Law drugs Sean and his brothers in the drinks, then modify their mobile phones for wiretapping, Joe gets acquainted with the materialistic single mom Eva, who turns out to have a dark history with both Law and Keung. Through the eavesdropping, Law realizes Keung’s ultimate plan, which may change Hong Kong’s land development forever.