When the memory is too powerful, the mind reaches OVERLOAD. Kate is a young jazz DJ, and suffering from her own overload. She flees Boston to her mother's home in Vermont, reeling from the shock of her boyfriend's infidelity. Once there, she must confront her feelings of betrayal of her mother, who abandoned her as a small child. Seeking solace from her own pain, and hiding from the battles between her mother and her grandmother, she befriends Hal, a handsome landscaper. Unfortunately, Hal has a dangerous overload of his own. Will Kate discover the truth, before it's too late?