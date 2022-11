Not Available

100 random women VS my friend's woman, which one would you sleep with? Gun-woo and Tae-cheol have different stances. Every night, Gun-woo enjoys sleeping with different women but Tae-cheol dreams of sleeping with the woman he's had a crush on for 10 years. However, Se-yeong loves Gun-woo. Tae-cheol finds out Gun-woo also has feelings for her and tries to give up but he finds himself more and more drawn to her.