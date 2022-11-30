Not Available

We follow four overweight police sergeants, Kan (Sarun Shinsuwapala), Yoi (Pramote Pathan), Ao (Supachai Supprasert), and Pleum (Somyos Matures), as they struggle with their weight and physical demands of being part of the Thai law enforcement. A story about friendship and the social stigma of being overweight, Oversize Cops presents a balanced case between the importance of staying fit and embracing chubbiness. It’s a shout out to all who strives to stay fit while assuring those who prefer being a plus-size. All that matters is the bonds we share with the people who are important to us.