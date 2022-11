1926

Henry Hadley (1871-1937) conducts the New York Philharmonic Orchestra in the overture to Wagner's "Tannhäuser." Two cameras provide some visual variation: a stationary one that shows Hadley and the full orchestra of more than 80 musicians, and one that does a modest amount of panning and is closer to the musicians, usually showing us about 15 within the frame. All are men, in tuxedos. No words are spoken in this early talkie.