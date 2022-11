Not Available

An attractive, 30-year-old successful graphic designer with a captivating personality hasn't had a good date in over a year, and she's not alone - her best friends share the same problem. They all dream about finding their prince charming and all too often settle for the frog. At the agency, instead of Mr. Right, Laura meets Miguel, a blue-collar, and Tiago, an irresistible, compulsive womanizer.