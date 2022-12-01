Ovil & Usman

Not Available

This documentary records the in-depth testimony of a gay Muslim couple, Ovil and Usman, whose only wish was to share a life together. Since in their home countries it is illegal for gay men to live their lives as they would like to, they had no choice but to escape to the West, following the underground caravan of refugees and immigrants that leads from Asia to Greece . They ended up trapped in the infamous hotspot/refugee camp in Moria - where their "dream paradise" would show its ugliest face. The film was shot on the island of Lesvos, Greece, under very difficult circumstances. It illustrates the squalid living conditions and the human mosaic at the Moria camp through strong imagery of never before seen footage from the life inside and outside the camp, shot through different means, even mobile phones, as there was a government prohibition for journalists and film crews to enter the camp.