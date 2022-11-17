Ovunque tu sarai

Not Available

Francesco, Carlo, Loco e Giordano, lifelong friends, depart from Rome towards Madrid to celebrate the bachelor party of Francesco but above all to make, as happened on other occasions, a trip together. In fact, the trip is also an excuse to go see their favorite team away in the Champions League. In their path intersect to Pilar, a beautiful Spanish singer who, unknowingly, brings havoc within a close-knit group favoring, including unexpected, laughter and comical situations, even the come to diversity afloat, insecurities and never those words. On their return, nothing will be as before.