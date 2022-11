Not Available

His trainer stands below the tree holding a dead mouse by its tail and a clicker. Dimitri is meant to fly to his trainer. He has missed his cue. A perfectly still film crew is waiting for the owl to make his move. The crew has been shooting in these woods all week and has spotted a baby eagle and it’s mother. Dimitri seems to sense the eagle’s presence. The trainer calls the owl with a whistle and clicks his clicker. Dimitri is not listening.