Owl River Runners

Jaime joyrides on the back-roads of Owl River, population: sinking. She’s going nowhere fast, both literally and figuratively. BFF Paula pressures her to apply to colleges, but her father Hal just wants to keep her out of juvie. But when ex-con Ray shakes her down for the whereabouts of a stash, Jaime learns her departed grandpa Graham’s family secret: he ran the biggest pot-ring East of Montreal. Now Jaime must recruit Paula and hapless admirer Ricky if she’s going to outmaneuver Police Chief Hines, let alone tough-guy Ray, and and lay claim to her birthright.