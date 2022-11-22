Not Available

OWNED presents the 50 year history of the law-spurning tech tradition of hacking. This vibrant movement gained momentum in the 1960s with Captain Crunch and phone phreaking and now includes annual DefCon hacker conventions in Las Vegas (an amusing highlight of these is the fun game "Spot the Fed"). Kevin Mittnick, dubbed by the New York Times "FBI's Most Wanted Cybercriminal" speaks for the first time about the crimes that lead to his conviction. Misanthropic hacker Fuqrag casually wreaks havoc on government websites from a claustrophobic trailer in an anonymous trailer park.