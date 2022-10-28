Ownerless Flower Uhwudong

Not Available

Hye-In (Song Eun-Chae) the daughter of a government official. She is beautiful and smart. Yi-Dong (Baek Do-Bin) is a royal family member and becomes interested in her. Using his charms, Yi-Dong eventually maries Hye-In. After their marriage, Yi-Dong continues his playboy ways with other women. He learns about a man named Moo-Gong (Yeo Wook-Hwan) who loves Hye-In. Yi-Dong becomes jealous and forces Hye-In to watch him make love to another woman. Hye-In takes takes revenge and changes her name to Er Woo Dong. She becomes the most famous gisaeng during the Joseon era.