Oya: Rise of the Orisa

Not Available

Inspired by the ancient African deities known as Orixa and the traditions of Yoruba people as well as Candomble, Santeria and Umbanda among others. Disconnected from the natural essence of Orixa. Fuelled by hate, war and destruction. This world teeters on chaos. This world needs change. This world needs Oya: Orisha of the hurricane, goddess of the wind. Step into her world, as Oya goes on a mission to stop a lunatic, intent on killing an innocent. If change is to come. Evil must be defeated. The Orisha must rise.