Not Available

Oye Hoye Pyar Ho Gaya is a story of two fun loving friends Sharry (Sharry Mann) and Harry (Rana Ranbir). Sharry falls for Meet, who is daughter of Police Commisioner Shamsher Singh (Yograj Singh). Chamkila (Binnu Dhillon) who is also trying his chances on Meet gets envy of Sharry and tries tarnishing his image in front of Meet’s family. After one two failed attempts, he finally succeeds in his mission leaving Meet shattered.