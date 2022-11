Not Available

The story of the Mexican writer Juan Rulfo, "¿Oyes los perros ladrar?" is a story that came to me and I wanted to produce it. The story is a story of a father who carries his wounded little son on his shoulders, takes him to a town to rescue him, the audiovisual production is based on the unconditional love that the family has for their son, despite the fact that he he was a thief, and not a good son.