Oyoyo (1980) is a cine-portrait of an educational internationalism with students from Chile, Guinea-Bissau, the Mongolian Soviet Republic, Cuba and Bulgaria studying economy at the “Hochschule für Ökonomie Berlin- Karlshorst” in the late 1970s. The director is the Indian filmmaker Chetna Vora who mobilizes the film-camera as a means to listen to the problems that the students encounter in their education, what they miss in the GDR, and how they imagine their future. The candid conversational scenes situated in the students’ dormitory in Berlin-Karlshorst alternate with music by Cuban songwriter Silvio Rodriguez, the Brazilian singer Nara Leão and songs in Cape Verdean Créole. As a daughter of a communist communist family from Palitana in Gujarat in India, Chetna Vora came to Berlin in the mid- 1970s to study film at the Konrad Wolf Film Academy in Potsdam-Babelsberg.