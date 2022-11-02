Not Available

Taped in December 2003 at 'The Forum' in London with special guests June Tabor, Chumbawamba (an acoustic assemblege) and James O'Grady. There are 18 live performances plus bonus material including their brilliant B&W video of NY Girls recorded on the Staten Island ferry. A remarkable film of a remarkable event, Oysterband the 25th Anniversary Concert was recorded in December 2003 as the culmination of the band's 25th Anniversary Tour. It captures all the excitement of the UK's premier folk rock outfit OYSTERBAND in the company of English folk diva JUNE TABOR, reluctant chart heroes (with the hit Tubthumping) CHUMBAWAMBA (here in their stunning acoustic incarnation) and piper/fiddler, whistle player and singer JAMES O'GRADY.