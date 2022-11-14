Ούτε γάτα ούτε ζημιά

Not Available

Lalakis is married with Poppe. He goes on a trip to Salonique by train, with his mistress, pretending that he has business there to attend. After his wife found out the truth about the motive of her husbands trip, finally accepts the proposition of Nikos, a man who was in love with her for a long time, and they go to a little village called Thyrassia, which has also a train station. By accident Lalakis and his mistress get down at the same station just to rest a bit but they manage somehow to lose the train. The train station manager hosts both of the couples at his house for the night and unfortunately introduces everybody..