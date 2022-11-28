Not Available

Psychotherapist Anna Sergeevna Bochkareva has everything that is considered to be indicators of success and solvency in life. She lectures at the institute, her articles are published in respected scientific publications, she has her own practice and a house in perfect order. But one day the system into which the heroine turned her life is destroyed because of one single meeting. In the charity orphanage where Anna works, a new patient appears - a strange Old Man who has only a few months left to live, and he makes Anna look at many things in a new way - at the events of the past, at the value of human feelings, at repentance and at the meaning of our being...