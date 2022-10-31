Not Available

Ozma of Oz is a new, fully animated feature based on the third book in L. Frank Baum's classic "Wizard of Oz" series. Dorothy revisits the Land of Oz and encounters a group of Wheelers (fuzzy creatures with wheels instead of feet) and a friendly robot-like character named Tik Tok. On a mission to help save the Royal Family of Ev, Dorothy is reunited with the Scarecrow, Tin Woodsman and the Lion, and meets Ozma, the Princess of Oz. Dorothy and her friends venture to the underground caverns of Nomeland, narrowly escaping the evil magic of the Nome King in their daring rescue of the Prince of Ev. Narrated by Margot Kidder, the Lightyear Wizard of Oz series was featured exclusively on HBO. Now reacquaint your family with some of literature's best-loved characters in this Colorful, timeless adventure.