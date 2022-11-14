Озорные повороты

Not Available

If Vaike, a student and athlete from Tartu, arrives to Pirita-Kose-Kloostrimetsa speedway, the bikes are already racing with dizzying speeds. The same dizzying adventures will be ahead, when Vaike meets multiple-times champion Raivo, who has been dizzied with sports progress and young ladies, and with champion candidate Heino, who helps Vaike to prepare for competition. Vaike cannot “hold her horses” alone and counts for her sister Maret, who also in past have had helped her out from similar difficult situations. But this time also comes into play Maret’s fresh husband Ants, who is convinced that he no more mix up the twin sisters.