Ozzy Osbourne- Blizzard Of Ozz Tour 82

This DVD release features a concert filmed in Irvine California for television. At the time Ozzy Osbourne was touring to promote his second solo album Diary of A Madman a tour that was marred by the tragic death of guitarist Randy Rhoads in March 1982 in a freak flying accident. By June 12th 1982 the band were scheduled to play at the Irvine Meadows amphitheatre Irvine, California. By this time Brad Gillis who had replaced Randy Rhoads had been playing with the band for almost two months and had a number of high profile concerts under his belt including a radio broadcast.