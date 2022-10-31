Ozzy Osbourne: Live in London 2010

Not Available

Ozzy Osbourne Live At Ozzfest 2010, O2 Arena London The festival, headlined by Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, was held at Londons O2 Arena. With two stages and 9 bands, as well as stalls with merch, tattoos, piercings and even a handful of fairground rides everyone was in high spirits. 1. Intro 2. Let Me Hear You Scream 3. Mr.Crowley 4. I Don't Know 5. Fairies Wear Boots 6. Crazy Train 7. Paranoid Ozzy Osbourne - Vocals Gus G. - Lead Guitar Adam Wakeman - Keyboards, Rhythm Guitar Rob "Blasko" Nicholson - Bass Tommy Clufetos – Drums