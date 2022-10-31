Not Available

Ozzy Osbourne: Live in London 2010

  • Music

Ozzy Osbourne Live At Ozzfest 2010, O2 Arena London The festival, headlined by Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, was held at Londons O2 Arena. With two stages and 9 bands, as well as stalls with merch, tattoos, piercings and even a handful of fairground rides everyone was in high spirits. 1. Intro 2. Let Me Hear You Scream 3. Mr.Crowley 4. I Don't Know 5. Fairies Wear Boots 6. Crazy Train 7. Paranoid Ozzy Osbourne - Vocals Gus G. - Lead Guitar Adam Wakeman - Keyboards, Rhythm Guitar Rob "Blasko" Nicholson - Bass Tommy Clufetos – Drums

